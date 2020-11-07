Twitter Reacts To Joe Biden Winning 2020 Presidential Election

Posted 19 hours ago
Politics
11.07.20
Philly really pulled up and said pic.twitter.com/54kveMlNy7— Kei Needs Sports Rehab (@RealMamaEagle) November 6, 2020
Georgia & Pennsylvania was like pic.twitter.com/l01RzyFU9E— Ajay The Bodyguard (@AnkhFaace) November 6, 2020
Melania Trump in the Oval Office at Biden Inauguration pic.twitter.com/K7HfJ3Y0q9— Josiah Johnson (@KingJosiah54) November 6, 2020
The Biden campaign on the possibility of Trump not conceding: “the United States government is perfectly capable of escorting trespassers out of the White House.”— Adam Parkhomenko (@AdamParkhomenko) November 6, 2020
lmao Philly is now dancing to the Trump 2020 campaign theme song YMCA pic.twitter.com/QRSf21eb2c— Amber Jamieson (@ambiej) November 6, 2020
Popular vote winners. pic.twitter.com/lB5c0s8w7r— Kaivan Shroff (@KaivanShroff) November 6, 2020
Now back to normal racism.... The kind we grew up on. pic.twitter.com/fKkVouCUFN— 𝙁. 𝘿. 𝙏. ✊🏿 (@SeanTheTerrible) November 6, 2020
Philly flipping the election!!!! pic.twitter.com/kTMjzrVnnD— AJ King (@allday_ajking) November 6, 2020
Philly is doing the MOST right now🤣 Twerking USPS has me sent🤣Everyone can feel a new start coming! pic.twitter.com/ODzWq41rdo— Danielle Belardo, MD (@DBelardoMD) November 6, 2020
Philly about to secure the election and it’s 70 all weekend. All you gonna hear when the dirt bikes come out pic.twitter.com/FnWA88R4LJ— Anthony Moore (@AllThatandMoore) November 6, 2020
When Kamala see Trump at Biden Inauguration pic.twitter.com/kgR7AUeQZ5— Josiah Johnson (@KingJosiah54) November 6, 2020
View this post on Instagram 😭 A post shared by Hovain 💐 (@hovain) on Nov 6, 2020 at 7:48am PST
How Fauci doing Trump pic.twitter.com/pzLS1hT6v6— Josiah Johnson (@KingJosiah54) November 7, 2020
pic.twitter.com/JOZn9vhhxh— Amiyah Scott (@KingAmiyahScott) November 7, 2020
.@realDonaldTrump pic.twitter.com/JuN5TmmF0x— michell (@MichellCClark) November 7, 2020
John King, after working the touch screens all week, parting ways with Wolf Blitzer. #BidenWins pic.twitter.com/4wdyf4AfUn— Roy Wood Jr- Ex Jedi (@roywoodjr) November 7, 2020
Here’s a few seconds of the collective scream of joy all over New York City. pic.twitter.com/CRGafDcNBr— elizabeth (@dahanese) November 7, 2020
We just have one last thing to say to Trump... pic.twitter.com/3UJgeGlwwP— teri in new york (@terinewyork) November 6, 2020
how perfect is it that the election was called for Biden while Trump was golfing— Jeff Tiedrich (@itsJeffTiedrich) November 7, 2020
Biden walking through Philly after the election. pic.twitter.com/dRGKuTNaPa— CoachD (@CoachDouglas21) November 7, 2020
Brooklyn in the streets rn!! pic.twitter.com/LB1pVm4nC7— TheAverageBlackMan™ (@TheAvgBlackMan) November 7, 2020
Van Jones breaks down in tears on CNN:"Telling the truth matters, being a good person matters" pic.twitter.com/WUyUExiaJu— Isaac (@WorldofIsaac) November 7, 2020
Trump: “Did I get enough votes to be re-elected?”America: pic.twitter.com/PdTavRixi2— Josiah Johnson (@KingJosiah54) November 7, 2020
