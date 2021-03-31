Twitter Reacts To Michael Strahan Supposedly Fixing His Gap

1.
michael strahan got his gap closed? yea a natural disaster coming u not supposed to fw the matrix like that— Meg (@heirmeg) March 30, 2021
2.
Looking at Michael Strahan without his gap like pic.twitter.com/bfyAqPhqkd— Joshua Chenault (@joshuachenault1) March 30, 2021
3.
First the Fat Boys break up, now this!!!!! Maaaan!!! Now I gotta be Gap Band by myself!!!! pic.twitter.com/RuX35E0f4n— ANTHONY ADAMS (@spiceadams) March 30, 2021
4.
🤔 This feels like an early #AprilFoolsDay trick to us. Regardless, The Gap will live on in Canton!@michaelstrahan | #GoodbyeGap pic.twitter.com/23SozQhEda— Pro Football Hall of Fame (@ProFootballHOF) March 30, 2021
5.
*sees Dakota Johnson, Aaron Judge, and Michael Strahan get their front teeth gaps filled in*— neon genesis emmagelion (@emmuhmayonnaise) March 30, 2021
My front tooth gap to the rest of my teeth: pic.twitter.com/DY1f0Bt9Kj
6.
me punching the gap back in Michael Strahan's mouth pic.twitter.com/JnGbVIyxmy— Jamius (@freelanceburner) March 30, 2021
7.
24 hrs later:— sarah (@girlmom544) March 31, 2021
- Quavo abusing Saweetie
- Derek Chauvin trial
- Instagram was down again
- Nike suing Lil Nas
- Kevin Gates was in a car accident.
- Michael Strahan closed the gap.
I cannot deal. pic.twitter.com/Rghf2oAuLQ
8.
My day was going so well until I saw Michael Strahan fixed his gap 😡😡 pic.twitter.com/qdQ81IdKPJ— OG Bari Johnson (@LL_Bari) March 31, 2021
9.
It can’t be a coincidence Michael Strahan closed the gap in his teeth the same week that ship got stuck in the Suez Canal— Dan Carney (@DanManCarney) March 30, 2021
10.
Michael Strahan closed the gap #GoodbyeGap pic.twitter.com/038802SujL— Emily L. (@Pagemaster4Life) March 31, 2021