Twitter Reacts To Kid Cudi Rocking A Dress On SNL

1.
Dear 35 and under twitter,— Carlos Harris (@carlosjharris) April 11, 2021
Kid Cudi style of dress was paying tribute to alternative rock legend Kurt Cobain, the lead singer of Nirvana. They were IT! #SNL pic.twitter.com/eLzAeqK6b0
2.
Kid Cudi wore a dress while performing on SNL tonight, honoring Kurt Cobain. pic.twitter.com/uVfNnvErC2— Pop Base (@PopBase) April 11, 2021
3.
If you’re out here hating on Kid Cudi because he was wearing a dress, grow up and understand that it’s not only an homage to Kurt Cobain but also him speaking loudly for everyone to be and love themselves for who they are. pic.twitter.com/H7i7NfYbM3— 👗𝗞𝗜𝗗 𝗖𝗨𝗗𝗜'𝗦 𝗛𝗨𝗠𝗢𝗟𝗢𝗚𝗜𝗦𝗧👗 (@CudisHumologist) April 11, 2021
4.
Kid Cudi's little curtsy in his gorgeous dress on #SNL pic.twitter.com/dxf76Pq0dA— Liv (@stevenrogered) April 11, 2021
5.
Okay so, Kid Cudi wore a dress on SNL tonight and he looked fucking ✨ fabulous✨ pic.twitter.com/CIbrQExnfF— Sarah (@Mau5keteer123) April 11, 2021
6.
it’s on sight if i see people mocking kid cudi for wearing a dress #snl pic.twitter.com/r9X4jg4uY0— lu defence squad (@mxntesinos) April 11, 2021
7.
Candace Owens after she sees Kid Cudi wearing a dress on #SNL pic.twitter.com/Jxd8RspZQ6— Andy Nguyen (@andyyngyyen) April 11, 2021
8.
Kid Cudi is SERVING in this dress #SNL pic.twitter.com/PevDVFhkzg— Diamond Song (@diamondsong42) April 11, 2021
9.
Kid Cudi on SNL performing in a dress— Squirt Reynolds (@SquirtReynolds_) April 11, 2021
That Thugger influence pic.twitter.com/5BAcuqUBCg
10.
Kid cudi in that dress and Chris Redd with the DMX tribute for sure one of the best episodes #SNL pic.twitter.com/yihtuuwLCN— Sofia (@chejost) April 11, 2021
11.
Candace Owens after she sees kid cudi in the dress #SNL pic.twitter.com/CNlgiWqadu— Sofia (@chejost) April 11, 2021
12.
Stayed up late enough to see Kid Cudi rock the hell out of this dress.— David McDine 🏳️🌈 (@McDavyDucks) April 11, 2021
😍👗😍👗😍👗😍👗😍👗😍👗😍 pic.twitter.com/nKqBzB1vAk
13.
The way kid cudi wore that dress on snl pic.twitter.com/RFwzxSJl3U— Jay Mallon (@JayMusicCritic) April 11, 2021