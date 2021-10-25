Relationship Twitter Erupts After Woman Complains About Not Getting Vase With Gifted Flowers

Cuffing Season 2021 is underway, and rosters are getting trimmed down in preparation for the preseason. Over the weekend, though, one particular TikToker sounded off on a particular suitor with a two-minute lecture that would make Derrick Jaxn proud.

In her “talk to the guys,” DahliaLovee shared that one of her admirers presented her with a bouquet of flowers but left them in the cellophane wrapper, which left her unimpressed. “No vase. No water. No flower food,” she sighed. “Just this.”

DahliaLovee then went on to throw shade at the gift. “Although the gesture is very nice, and I appreciate it,” she said, “no shade — at all — because the person who gave them to me gave them from his heart… but it just seems like a little half-assed. Bring the vase, guys! Just simply bring the vase. Please do! Because when you do it like this, these flowers have been dying in my house on the [living room] floor.”

The self-proclaimed “G.R.O.W.N W.O.M.A.N” made sure to communicate her high-value standards to the male followers. “Some women, they don’t mind if you just buy them a plastic bag full of flowers,” she proceeded. Then, hinting at how she was different from any Pick Me’s who might be listening, DahliaLovee let it be known, “They don’t mind — but others mind.”

And she pulled out one final trump card by bringing family into the conversation: “Your mother would be proud. Trust me on this, she’s gonna be proud of you.” DahliaLovee’s remarks left plenty of people irritated at her high maintenance ways, and Queen LaDeefa‘s repost of the TikTok video has become a landing page for commenters to clown the “G.R.O.W.N W.O.M.A.N.”

DahliaLovee went on her IG stories to show that the controversy isn’t stopping the fellas from shooting their shot, though. Even after one of the guys tried to make a funny and say that he would have given her flowers, too, DahliaLovee let him know that she’s good (whatever that means). Take a look at the convo below – and we can only imagine what’s next once Kevin “The Godfather” Samuels enters the chat.

