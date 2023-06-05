Tyler James Williams Responds To “Dangerous” Speculation Over His Sexuality, Twitter Reacts

Cassius Life Featured Video CLOSE

Tyler James Williams has heard the rumors about his sexuality and is putting it all to rest.

While it’s no one’s business who Williams is attracted to, the actor took to his Instagram Stories to reveal that he’s not gay and the narrative that he is, is dangerous.

“Usually I wouldn’t address stuff like this, but I feel like it as a conversation is bigger than me. I’m not gay, but I think the culture of trying to ‘find’ some kind of hidden trait or behavior that a closed person ‘let slip’ is very dangerous,” began Williams on Instagram.

He goes on to explain that the way someone acts or appears aren’t definite tells to determine if they’re queer and reinforces unhealthy stereotypes.

“Overanalyzing someone’s behavior in an attempt to ‘catch’ them directly contributes to the anxiety a lot of queer and queer-questioning people feel when they fear living in their truth. It makes the most pedestrian of conversations and interactions in spaces feel less safe for our gay brothers and sisters and those who may be questioning,” he explained. “It also reinforces an archetype many straight men have to live under that is oftentimes unrealistic, less free, and limits individual expressing.”

His message comes amid Pride Month. He explains that as someone who supports the community, he wants everyone to feel confident being themselves, regardless of how they are culturally perceived.

“As an ally, I continue to be committed to assisting in that where I can and helping to cultivate a future where we are all accepted and given permission to be ourselves,” he concluded his message with a white heart emoji.

The 30-year-old first rose to fame for his role in the coming-of-age show Everybody Hates Chris before resurging in popularity as teacher Gregory Eddie in Abbott Elementary, who has a massive crush on Quinta Brunson’s character.

