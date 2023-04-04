March Madness: UConn Huskies Win 5th NCAA Basketball Championship, Twitter Salutes

Cassius Life Featured Video CLOSE

The NCAA basketball season is officially a wrap with the UConn Huskies crowned the winner.

UConn won the national college basketball championship after beating San Diego State University 76-59 after leading much of the way.

The Big East team immediately jumped out to a 12-point lead in the first half that despite trying to chip away, SDSU just couldn’t get baskets to fall. The West Coast squad was no match for UConn’s ability to score in transition and dictate the game’s pace. In front of more than 70,000 people at Houston, Texas’ NRG stadium, the Huskies earned their fifth championship in 25 years, which is the most of any other Division I program.

The game’s tenacity was led by head coach Dan Hurley who had the utmost confidence in his team getting the job done.

“We knew we were the best team in the tournament,” Hurley told the crowd. “We just had to play to our level. We had four national championships coming in, now we’ve got our own.”

One player who’s got a lot to celebrate is Jordan Hawkins, who not only scored 16 points, but his cousin made even more noise in the women’s championship game on Sunday.

After all, his cousin is none other than Angel Reese, and now both Maryland products are returning home with major bragging rights.

“This is for all the kids from Gaithersburg, Maryland, that didn’t think they could do it. I did it. Now you can do it, man. Me and Angel paved the way. We did it. I wished her luck. I’m going to see her in Maryland soon. The cookout gone be lit,” Hawkins said after the victory. “It’s absolutely amazing, showing that kids that were our age at the time, we were dreaming about the same thing and we saw that it’s possible.”

