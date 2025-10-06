Van Jones Apologizes For “Dead Gaza Babies” Remarks After Getting Called Out By Kyrie Irving & More

CNN host Van Jones is apologizing for insensitive comments he made about images of “dead Gaza babies” being used to influence sympathy for Palestine.

During an appearance on Friday on Real Time with Bill Maher, Jones claimed that Iran and Qatar have launched a massive “disinformation campaign” to create hostility towards Israel.

“I made a comment on Real Time with Bill Maher about the war in Gaza that was insensitive and hurtful. I apologize,” he wrote on X, Deadline reports.

“The suffering of the people of Gaza — especially the children — is not a punch line. I’m deeply sorry it came across that way. What’s happening to children in Gaza is heartbreaking. As a father, I can’t begin to imagine the pain their parents are enduring, unable to protect their kids from unimaginable harm.”

Jones continued, “I’m praying and working for an immediate end to this war — and for peace and safety for every family caught in its path. I’m truly sorry for the pain my words caused to people who are already suffering more than anyone should.”

The post comes after backlash after claiming that Iran and Qatar were “deliberately trying to divide the West against itself” with images of war.

“If you open your phone, and all you see is dead Gaza baby, dead Gaza baby, dead Gaza baby, Diddy,” Jones said to laughter and applause. “Dead Gaza baby, dead Gaza baby… That’s basically your whole feed.”

The social media criticism pointed out that Jones didn’t just disregard the countless deaths of innocent children, it ignored who was responsible for their death.

“I’m sorry dead Gaza babies bother you so much. Maybe tell the people paying you to put lipstick on a genocide to stop killing them,” the post read.

Jones responded, “Yeah, I messed up on this one. And I’m sorry. I was trying to raise awareness about foreign adversaries creating chaos online – which is undermining democracy everywhere.

Even Dallas Mavericks star Kyrie Irving disapproved of Jones’ remarks, tweeting out the facepalm emoji.

“But what I said was easily misunderstood, and the way I said it was flat-out insensitive,” added Jones. “Babies are dying every day in Gaza. Nobody should dispute that fact or make light of it in any way. To the people living in fear and burying family members every day, of all ages — I apologize.”

See social media’s reaction below.

