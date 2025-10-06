Subscribe
News

Van Jones Apologizes For “Dead Gaza Babies” Remarks After Getting Called Out By Kyrie Irving & More

Published on October 6, 2025

Share this

Share this link via

Or copy link

"The Morning Show" Season 4 New York Premiere

Source: John Nacion / Getty

CNN host Van Jones is apologizing for insensitive comments he made about images of “dead Gaza babies” being used to influence sympathy for Palestine.

During an appearance on Friday on Real Time with Bill Maher, Jones claimed that Iran and Qatar have launched a massive “disinformation campaign” to create hostility towards Israel.

“I made a comment on Real Time with Bill Maher about the war in Gaza that was insensitive and hurtful. I apologize,” he wrote on X, Deadline reports.

“The suffering of the people of Gaza — especially the children — is not a punch line. I’m deeply sorry it came across that way. What’s happening to children in Gaza is heartbreaking. As a father, I can’t begin to imagine the pain their parents are enduring, unable to protect their kids from unimaginable harm.”

Jones continued, “I’m praying and working for an immediate end to this war — and for peace and safety for every family caught in its path. I’m truly sorry for the pain my words caused to people who are already suffering more than anyone should.”

The post comes after backlash after claiming that Iran and Qatar were “deliberately trying to divide the West against itself” with images of war.

“If you open your phone, and all you see is dead Gaza baby, dead Gaza baby, dead Gaza baby, Diddy,” Jones said to laughter and applause. “Dead Gaza baby, dead Gaza baby… That’s basically your whole feed.”

The social media criticism pointed out that Jones didn’t just disregard the countless deaths of innocent children, it ignored who was responsible for their death.

“I’m sorry dead Gaza babies bother you so much. Maybe tell the people paying you to put lipstick on a genocide to stop killing them,” the post read.

Jones responded, “Yeah, I messed up on this one. And I’m sorry. I was trying to raise awareness about foreign adversaries creating chaos online – which is undermining democracy everywhere.

Even Dallas Mavericks star Kyrie Irving disapproved of Jones’ remarks, tweeting out the facepalm emoji.

“But what I said was easily misunderstood, and the way I said it was flat-out insensitive,” added Jones. “Babies are dying every day in Gaza. Nobody should dispute that fact or make light of it in any way. To the people living in fear and burying family members every day, of all ages — I apologize.”

See social media’s reaction below.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

12.

13.

14.

15.

Related Tags

van jones
More from Cassius Life

You May Also Like

WH Press Briefing with Stephen Miller

Stephen Miller Accused By Congressman Of Inciting MAGA Violence Against Judge

Hip-Hop Wired
NikeSKIMS Launch Event at Nike House of Innovation New York

Is Latto Pregnant? “Big Mama” Answers The Million Dollar Question

Hip-Hop Wired
Abbott Elementary

What to Watch: 10 Black Sitcoms With The Best Halloween-Themed Episodes

Global Grind
Columbia Pictures' "Caught Stealing" New York Premiere

Real Recognize Real: Black Social Media Users Rally Around Bad Bunny Super Bowl Halftime Pick

Global Grind
Trending
Nationwide Double Impact
Sports

From NFL To Financial Freedom: Brandon Copeland Protects What Matters

19 Items
Politics

Trump’s Military Doesn’t Want “Beardos” & “Fat Generals,” X Rips The Draft Dodger

Kash Patel House Judiciary 2025
22 Items
Pop Culture

FBI Director Kash Patel Condemns Mourning Of “Terrorist” Assata Shakur, X Spits In His Face

Canelo v Crawford
12 Items
Pop Culture

Boxer Terence Crawford Held At Gunpoint During Traffic Stop Hours After His Parade

FRANCE-TRIBUTE-TO-CHARLIE-KIRK-PARIS
20 Items
News

MAGA Debate Group Gets Kicked Off HBCU Campus After Raising Anti DEI Signs

13 Items
News

‘The Bear’ Writer Detained After “Old White Woman” Karen Complained On Train

US-POLITICS-TRUMP
19 Items
Politics

Trump’s Former Spiritual Advisor Pleads Guilty To Child Sex Abuse, X Searches Hard For MAGA Outrage

21 Items
Pop Culture

Aqib Talib Calls Tyreek Hill’s Injury “Karma” Amid Wife’s Domestic Violence Allegations, X Goes Lower

Cassius Life

Quick Links

Legal

Subscribe
Close