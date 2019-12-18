Who Is Candice Patton? 13 Photos Of The Beautiful ‘Flash’ Actress

The internet blew up when J.R. Smith’s wife took to Instagram to accuse him of stepping out on their marriage with The Flash actress Candice Patton. In case you missed it, Jewel mentioned Candice and her husband by name while praying in her car this past Tuesday.

“We are all hurting,” Jewel Harris said. “Everybody is hurting. Not just me. But my husband, he’s hurting. And Candice, Lord Father God, she’s hurting. I pray Lord Father God for Candice that you just please just mend her heart Lord Father God, for her to go out here, Lord Father God, and seek a married man. I pray you give her grace and mercy.”

J.R. Smith has since taken to his own Instagram account to respond, claiming that he and his wife have been separated for months. Apparently, J.R. and Candice were spotted getting cozy as far back as October, during a Halloween party.

Welp. Here are 11 more photos of Candice, best known for her role as Iris West in The CW series The Flash, in addition to her crossover appearances in other Arrowverse shows like Arrow, Legends of Tomorrow, and Supergirl.