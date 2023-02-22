Will Smith Is Finally Making Jokes About Slapping Chris Rock, Twitter Salutes

Will Smith’s apology tour is over, and he’s ready to make jokes again.

The actor is making light of his infamous Chris Rock Oscars slap in his latest post to TikTok by taking part in a new trend. In the stitched video, another TikTok user poses an idea to make your life more interesting.

“It sounds insane, but it will change your life. Did you know that you can pick any object, look at it, and ask it what it thinks of you? So, for example, you can pick up a pen and ask it how it sees you or what it thinks of you, and you will get an answer in your mind from your intuition,” the TikToker says. “You can ask your car what it thinks of you. You can even ask money what it thinks of you.”

Smith looks off to the side before grabbing the object that would likely have a lot of thought about him– his first-ever Best Actor Oscar for his starring role in 2021’s King Richard, which he won on that fateful night. The clip ends with Smith staring at the trophy with a puzzled look on his face and struggling to find words. For nearly a year, Smith has steered away from the public and issued several apologies for slapping Chris Rock at the Oscars after the fellow comedian made a G.I. Jane joke about Jada Pinkett Smith’s shaved head. Subsequently, Smith eventually apologized, saying he was “deeply remorseful,” and resigned from the Academy after declining the group’s previous request to do so. He’s now banned from the Oscars and other Academy events for 10 years. “Violence in all of its forms is poisonous and destructive. My behavior at last night’s Academy Awards was unacceptable and inexcusable,” Smith wrote in an Instagram post at the time. “I deeply regret that my behavior has stained what has been an otherwise gorgeous journey for all of us.” Twitter is happy that Will Smith can finally relax a year after the slap heard worldwide. See the best reactions below.