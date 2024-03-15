YesJulz Says “F-ck An NDA. Sue Me” After Kanye West Fires Her, Social Media Reacts

Cassius Life Featured Video CLOSE

Ye, aka Kanye West, has fired an influencer and hit her with a nearly $8 million fine for violating her NDA contract with his team at Yeezy.

On Tuesday, Ye publicly severed ties with YesJulz on Instagram.

“We have decided to no longer have YesJulz involved in the roll out of Vultures,” he wrote. “All the activity on her page and with our fans in the past few days has been unauthorized.”

But the internet personality doesn’t appear to be holding any grudges against the Late Registration rapper. YesJulz does, however, appear to have an issue with Yeezy’s chief of staff, loud and proud alt-right bigot, Milo Yiannopoulos. (Remember back in the “old Kanye” era when that would’ve been a really weird sentence to write? *sigh*)

“Dear Ms. Goddard, enclosed please find a letter and statement of account from your time with Yeezy. Fines incurred to date as a result of your NDA violations come to $7.7m,” Yiannopoulos purportedly wrote to YesJulz, born Julieanna Goddard, in a leaked email. “While you were a contractor, I suspended enforcement of this debt. It now falls due. Hassan from the compliance team will reach out with information about payment.”

“Please note that any further violations will accrue more fines,” the email continued. “Because you are being terminated for cause but also because you forgot to sign your contract your termination is effective immediately.”

From HipHopDX:

While the cause of her firing wasn’t made clear, the NDA violations appear to relate to an X Spaces session that was hosted by YesJulz along with various Kanye fan accounts. During the broadcast, the influencer appeared to attempt to get the fans to work with her for free. While laying out her vision for a “Yeezy universe” app, she proposed rewarding the fans (who she referred to as Yeezy “generals”) with virtual currency for their contributions. She did, however, note that none of the ideas had yet been approved by West.

On Wednesday, YesJulz shot back at Yiannopoulos by exposing text messages that appear to show the former Breitbart employee using ableist and otherwise offensive language, which, for him, is probably just casual water cooler talk.

More from HipHopDX:

“Here’s what Milo, the Chief of Staff who controls who gets hired + fired & when they get paid, thinks about the very fan base that fought so hard to get Ye his first #1 in over a decade,” YesJulz captioned a tweet exposing a screenshot of the alleged text message.

To be fair, Yiannopolous’ insensitive reverence to people with developmental disorders is light work coming from the guy who trolled Jewish journalists with Nazi symbols and slandered gay men while essentially advocating for child molestation.

Anyway, despite being dropped by Ye’s company, YesJulz appears to still be a fan and supporter of the Donda artist.

“Anywhoo, I say all that to say, none of this BS drama should be the focus right now. We are witnessing history in the making,” she tweeted in reference to Ye’s “Carnival” appearing at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100. “We have an opportunity to help one of the most iconic artists of our time fight for the equity that creatives should have always had in their art. An opportunity to finally dismantle the label system. & build a new one where fans & artists are in the drivers seat, reaping the benefits and profits, as they should be. That’s what Ye being #1 this time around means. That’s why rallying the fans is so important.”

As for YesJulz’s thoughts on the $7.7 million she owes for the NDA violation, her response is a lot more concise.

“F*ck an NDA,” she wrote. “Sue me.”

Welp.