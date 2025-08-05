Author Rob Hill Sr. Breaks Down Cowboys Fandom, KD vs Lebron & Fatherhood

Acclaimed author and speaker Rob Hill Sr. joins the show for a candid conversation about sports, life, and fatherhood. Rob shares why his love for the Dallas Cowboys runs so deep, weighs in on the never-ending Kevin Durant vs. LeBron James debate, and opens up about what fatherhood has taught him—on and off the court of life. From NFL loyalty to NBA greatness and the values he’s passing on to his children, this is a conversation filled with insight, heart, and inspiration.