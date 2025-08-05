Subscribe

Author Rob Hill Sr. Breaks Down Cowboys Fandom, KD vs Lebron & Fatherhood

Acclaimed author and speaker Rob Hill Sr. joins the show for a candid conversation about sports, life, and fatherhood. Rob shares why his love for the Dallas Cowboys runs so deep, weighs in on the never-ending Kevin Durant vs. LeBron James debate, and opens up about what fatherhood has taught him—on and off the court of life. From NFL loyalty to NBA greatness and the values he’s passing on to his children, this is a conversation filled with insight, heart, and inspiration.

More from Cassius Life
25 Items

Everything You Need To Know About The New Supreme X Nike SB Dunk Collection

12hr

2025 US Open - Day 9
10 Items

Naomi Osaka Beats Coco Gauff In Straight Sets At US Open During 2019 Rematch, X Shows Love To Both Superstars

13hr

"The Smashing Machine" Red Carpet - The 82nd Venice International Film Festival
18 Items

The Rock Sports Major Weight Loss Amid New MMA Film Role, X Shocked By New Physique

14hr

President Trump Hosts German Chancellor Merz At The White House
13 Items

Trump Intensifies Push for National Guard in Chicago After Violent Labor Day Weekend

14hr

15 Items

Drake Talks Fake Abs Rumors, Culture Vulture Claims, Disses Rick Ross & More In Bobbi Althoff Interview

16hr

Arch Manning’s Awful Debut & Alabama’s Struggles | College Football Week 1 Winners & Losers
17:38

Arch Manning’s Awful Debut & Alabama’s Struggles | College Football Week 1 Winners & Losers

17hr

Cassius Life

Quick Links

Legal

Subscribe
Close