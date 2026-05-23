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Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Reacts To “Flopper” Chants From Spurs Fans As Social Media Pile On

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander brushed off “flopper” chants from Spurs fans after Game 3 win.

Published on May 23, 2026
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Oklahoma City Thunder v Los Angeles Lakers - Game Four
Luke Hales

With two MVPs, one Finals MVP, and one NBA championship under his belt, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander’s greatness is now being called into question.

He’s been the subject of foul-baiting allegations all season, and with him being under an even bigger magnifying glass during the playoffs, the trolling has been at an all-time high.

So during Game 3 of the Western Conference Finals, SGA was showered with “flopper!” chants from San Antonio Spurs fans.

It was an away game for OKC in Texas’ Frost Bank Center, so the chant makes sense, but it didn’t rattle them one bit as they took a 2-1 series lead in the 123-108 win Friday night.

Afterward, SGA didn’t shy away from the foul drama and admitted that he doesn’t let it get to him.

“It does nothing. Doesn’t fuel me, doesn’t discourage me,” Gilgeous-Alexander said when asked about the crowd’s participation. “I’ve been dealing with it for a long time. I don’t really hear it. I focus on what’s going on on the court.”

The chants were the loudest in the third quarter when he drew a foul from Stephon Castle. Foul-baiting or not, it helped him get to the line pretty frequently, as he went 12 for 12 from the free-throw line and finished the night with a team-high 26 points.

He spoke on it again in the post-game press conference.

“Nah, not really,” Gilgeous-Alexander said when asked if he takes it personally. “I expect that from the opposing team. They’re not going to like me. They shouldn’t. I get it. It’s part of the game. They’re doing their part in making the game exciting. Watching sports and playing sports my whole life, that’s always what it’s been. Just because it’s me, it’s no different.”

He adds, “I expect that from them, and I honestly like it. It makes the game more interesting, more fun and more exciting, whether they’re for or against me.”

Social media users have taken notice, and so has online sports betting platform Underdog, which recruited the NBA’s biggest hater, Dillon Brooks, to promote an Operation-style game where you try to painstakingly not touch SGA while stealing the ball from him. There’s even a promo video that shows SGA getting hit with some phantom fouls and falling to the hardwood.

Either way, the Thunder are up 2-1, with Game 4 going down in San Antonio on Sunday night. The young Thunder team looks to win its second NBA Championship in two years.

But see social media’s reaction to the flopping below.

Related Tags

#NBAPlayoffs san antonio spurs Shai Gilgeous-Alexander

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