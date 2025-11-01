Subscribe

J French Breaks Down Why Tennis is the Hardest Sport

Music artist and fashion designer J French joins The Fumble to explain why tennis is the most mentally and physically demanding sport of them all. Describing tennis as the “violin of sports,” J French breaks down how the discipline, body control, and solo mental challenge required to master the game sets it apart from sports like basketball or football. He also discusses his new clothing line, The Tennis Club Collection, and his passion for making tennis more accessible and cool in underserved communities. Plus, he shares thoughts on his favorite players—including Serena Williams, Naomi Osaka, Coco Gauff, and Dustin Brown—and compares SGA vs. Russell Westbrook in a surprising NBA take.

More from Cassius Life
Variety Power Of Young Hollywood - Arrivals
12 Items

Singer d4vd Reportedly Named A Suspect In Celeste Rivas’ Death

4hr

2025 ForbesBLK Summit
15 Items

ESPN Benches Stephen A. Smith From “NBA Countdown” & Haters Swear It’s A Demotion

4hr

Indiana Pacers v Milwaukee Bucks - Game Five

How Come So Many Former NBA Players Find Themselves In Legal Trouble?

5hr

USA V South Sudan USA basketball showcase.
14 Items

LeBron James & Steph Curry Make ’28 Olympics Decision: “I Will Be Watching It From Cabo”

7hr

36th Annual GLAAD Media Awards

Lil Nas X Is “Doing Amazing” As He Fights Case For Assaulting A Cop

8hr

Miami Dolphins v Cleveland Browns
10 Items

Shedeur Sanders Struggles in NFL Debut & Victim Of $200K Home Robbery

8hr

Cassius Life

Quick Links

Legal

Subscribe
Close