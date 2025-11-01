J French Breaks Down Why Tennis is the Hardest Sport

Music artist and fashion designer J French joins The Fumble to explain why tennis is the most mentally and physically demanding sport of them all. Describing tennis as the “violin of sports,” J French breaks down how the discipline, body control, and solo mental challenge required to master the game sets it apart from sports like basketball or football. He also discusses his new clothing line, The Tennis Club Collection, and his passion for making tennis more accessible and cool in underserved communities. Plus, he shares thoughts on his favorite players—including Serena Williams, Naomi Osaka, Coco Gauff, and Dustin Brown—and compares SGA vs. Russell Westbrook in a surprising NBA take.