In this heartfelt season premiere of “Listen to Black Men,” Scrappy, Tyler Chronicles, and Jeremie Rivers open up about the emotional toll of miscarriages on men. Hear their personal stories that shed light on the often-overlooked grief and mental health struggles that men face after pregnancy loss. Co-host Mouse Jones and special guests Rae Holliday and Lore’l join them for a conversation you don’t want to miss.