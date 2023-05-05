Listen to Black Men – The Friend Zone

Listen to Black Men is the latest MadameNoire original bringing you the most engaging conversations that need to be heard. With our panel of industry insiders and social media personalities, this new series seeks to bring insight into what Black men are thinking and what issues they need to be heard on. In the inaugural episode, The Friend Zone, host Mouse Jones and his crew (Tyler Chronicles, Papoose, and Jeremie Rivers) speak with the talented Jessie Woo and Kiyanne about what it means for a man to be seen as a platonic partner.