Listen to Black Men: A Black Man Made Me Go To Therapy
This episode of Listen to Black Men dives into a topic that many Black men struggle to discuss amongst themselves: mental health and therapy. Mouse Jones joins Jeremie Rivers, Tyler Chronicles, and special guests Arron Muller and Jessie Woo to talk about the role mental health plays in the Black community, how men interact with the idea, and how therapy has helped to illuminate difficult subjects.