Rihanna Announces Visual Autobiography Photo Book

Rihanna is about to release a visual autobiography that will take her readers on a photo journey from her childhood in Barbados to her extravagant life as a pop star. The announcement isn’t quite the music her fans were hoping for, but I’m sure the Rihanna stans will be happy to get something from the singer, who has been relatively quiet as of late.

“Over 5 years in the making, happy to finally share this collection of incredible memories,” Rihanna said on Twitter. “Thank you to all of the photographers and artists that contributed and to @phaidonsnaps for working with me to publish my first piece of art in a new industry!”

Over 5 years in the making… happy to finally share this collection of incredible memories. Thanks to all of the photographers & artists that contributed & to @phaidon for working with me to publish my first piece of art in a new industry! pre-order on https://t.co/XIX4c7zPdI 📚 pic.twitter.com/9aXtjzFDIJ — Rihanna (@rihanna) October 7, 2019

The reason Rihanna has been so quiet on the music scene is because she has been dedicating a lot of time to build her brand and empire away from music. Most of her resources have been dumped into her cosmetics line, Fenty Beauty, and her lingerie line, Savage x Fenty.

Her dedication to building her brand has seen her net worth skyrocket to a mind-boggling $600 million.

You can purchase Ri’s photo book here. It features a custom bookstand and an “Ultra Luxury Supreme” edition that comes with a marble stand.