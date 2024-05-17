Subscribe
Television

BLACK WATCH: (5.17.24) ‘The Downfall Of Diddy,’ ‘Under The Bridge’ & More

Published on May 17, 2024

Share this

Share this link via

Or copy link

Cassius Life Featured Video
CLOSE
2022 Billboard Music Awards - Arrivals

Source: Mindy Small / Getty

The Cassius team returns with Black Watch so that your weekend TV watching can be a DEI experience in the best way possible.

Feel free to let us know what you’re checking for, too, in the comments.

Under The Bridge – Hulu

Under The Bridge

Source: Hulu / hulu

If you’re a true crime aficionado, Hulu’s Under The Bridge is a must-watch. This gripping scripted limited-series dives into the real-life murder of an Indian teen in Canada by her peers. Reena, who seems to have the perfect family, desperately wants to fit in with a clique of bad girls that hang out at a group home. Set in the 90s, the girls are obsessed with the Biggie and Pac rap beef, and trying to form their own gang. Reena’s desire to belong, and jealously leads to a deadly altercation under a bridge—but it didn’t go down how you think. The mystery of the series is who killed her and why. Featuring newcomer Aiyana Goodfellow as Dusty, one of the troubled teens, Under The Bridge will keep you on the edge of your seat.—Alexis Felder

 

The Redeem Team – Netflix

The Redeem Team key art and photos

Source: Courtesy Netflix / Netflix

While you’ve already become a primetime couch potato watching the NBA Playoffs, you may as well fall down a complete basketball rabbit hole of sports documentaries. The Redeem Team follows the 2008 USA Men’s Olympic Basketball team as they try to make up for winning Bronze back in 2004. Spoiler alert: They do win gold, but the more interesting aspect is the behind-the-scenes of the team’s culture, personalities, vintage Kobe Bryant footage, and new introspective interviews with LeBron James, Carmelo Anthony, Dwyane Wade, coach Mike Krzyzewski, and more. Bruce Goodwin II

TMZ Presents: The Downfall Of Diddy – Tubi

You’ve seen the heinous footage. Hindsight is a mother, so now all past Diddy coverage is going to be put under a microscope. Let’s go to the video tape, and pray for Cassie and any and all domestic violence victims.Team Cassius

 

RELATED TAGS

Black Watch

More from Cassius Life
Trending
MadameNoire Presents Listen to Black Men: Fatherhood
10:13

Listen to Black Men: Fatherhood

Jaylen Alston
Sports

Jaylen Alston brings confidence to his HBCU All-Star Story

clark atlanta chris martin HBCU Gameday
Sports

HBCU All Star Story: Chris Martin

HBCU All-Star Story: Fred Cleveland Jr.
Sports

HBCU All-Star Story: Fred Cleveland Jr.

HBCU Asanti Price
Sports

HBCU All-Star journey a full circle moment for Asanti Price

HBCU Grambling
Sports

Grambling Will Come in Shining at HBCU All-Star Game

Several pairs of socks hang outside to dry on a clothes line, Faeroe Islands, Europe.
Health

The Absolute Best Household Items For Masturbation…Besides Your Favorite Pair of Socks

Mount Gay Rum Aprés The Day Cocktail Kit
Food & Drink

Celebrate Summer Mount Gay Rum Style With The Après The Day Cocktail Kit

Cassius Life

Quick Links

Legal

Subscribe
Close