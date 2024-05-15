Bronny James Says He’s “Never Thought” About Playing Alongside Dad LeBron, Social Media Calls It Cap

Cassius Life Featured Video CLOSE

LeBron James has been shouting from atop the Crypto.com Arena that he wants to play alongside his son Bronny.

Bronny James? Not so much.

The media doesn’t hear from the eldest James kid often, but as part of the NBA Draft combine, people have gotten a chance to hear from the king’s second coming and watch him play amongst players his caliber, seeing how he matches up.

While chatting with the journalists, he discussed what he hopes to achieve in the basketball world and whether he dreams of playing with his dad.

And to him, making it in the league is his main concern.

“My dream has always just been to put my name out, make a name for myself, and, of course, get to the NBA. Which is what everyone’s end goal is here,” he said.

He then explicitly says that it’s not at the top of his mind despite his father constantly mentioning the father-son duo.

“I’ve never thought about playing with my dad, but of course, he’s brought it up a couple of times,” he added with a smile.

During the interview, Bronny also said he wants to be drafted because of his abilities and character and not because a team has the chance to get LeBron as well.

Just days ago, Bronny was cleared by the league’s doctors to play in the league, a huge feat after he collapsed during a preseason practice in the USC Trojans arena less than a year ago.

While his draft stock has fallen, he still has the option to play in the league or see where the transfer portal takes him.

On the other hand, LeBron has been much more vocal about his son’s talents, at one point even mentioning earlier in the regular season that he’d fit right in with the Los Angeles Lakers.

However, James took another angle when Bronny’s name fell out of ESPN’s top touted draft prospects. He suddenly wanted his son to revel in playing college basketball, which he never did.

“Can y’all please just let the kid be a kid and enjoy college basketball,” he tweeted back in February. “The work and results will ultimately do the talking no matter what he decides to do. If y’all don’t know he doesn’t care what a mock draft says, he just WORKS! Earned Not Given!”

But now that Bronny has admitted his true feelings about playing on the same team as his father, see how social media is reacting.