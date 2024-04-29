Subscribe
Sports

Minnesota Timberwolves Sweep Phoenix Suns In NBA Playoffs, Social Media Reacts

Published on April 29, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Cassius Life Featured Video
CLOSE
Washington Wizards v Minnesota Timberwolves

Source: Stephen Maturen / Getty

Just a few days into the NBA playoffs and there’s already a sweep.

The Phoenix Suns were the first team swiftly booted from the bracket after losing four straight games to the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Anthony Edwards scored 40 points, and his teammates joined in with Karl-Anthony Towns dropping 28 points.

The Phoenix Suns tried their best, with Kevin Durant scoring 33 points and Devin Booker scoring 49 points. The other member of the Big 3, Bradley Beal only scored nine points before he was fouled out.

Despite the unexpected sweep, not everyone was completely satisfied, including TNT’s Inside the NBA’s Charles Barkley, who questioned the Timberwolves’ talent.

“They beat a mediocre Suns team,” he said on Inside the NBA Sunday night. “Now, when they beat a team that they don’t have a size advantage over going forward, then I’m gonna give them their flowers.”

But Anthony Edwards has been at war with his favorite player, Kevin Durant, all series, and the real hooper in him had to give Edwards props once the series was over, as fans have seen the two get chippy as Durant revels in the competition.

“So impressed with Ant. My favorite player to watch. [He’s] just grown so much since he came into the league. At 22, just his love for the game shines bright and that’s one of the reasons why I like him the most,” he said after the game.

But now that the Suns are out of the playoffs, see how social media is reacting to the sweep below. 

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

12.

13.

14.

15.

16.

17.

RELATED TAGS

kevin durant minnesota timberwolves Phoenix Suns
Trending
Jaylen Alston
Sports

Jaylen Alston brings confidence to his HBCU All-Star Story

clark atlanta chris martin HBCU Gameday
Sports

HBCU All Star Story: Chris Martin

Several pairs of socks hang outside to dry on a clothes line, Faeroe Islands, Europe.
The Well

The Absolute Best Household Items For Masturbation…Besides Your Favorite Pair of Socks

Mount Gay Rum Aprés The Day Cocktail Kit
Food & Drink

Celebrate Summer Mount Gay Rum Style With The Après The Day Cocktail Kit

Man Staring at Woman's Breasts
The Well

#AfterDark: 4 Strokes Every Dude Should Know How to Lay Down

USA Basketball - Women's National Team Training Camp 15 items
Sports

WNBA Hooper Diana Taurasi Labled A World Class Hater For Angel Reese & Caitlin Clark Comments

Close-Up Of Couple Embracing While Standing Against Sky
Sex & Relationships

Will Going Down On Your Lady REALLY Make Your Beard Grow? The Answer May Surprise You…

"Ordinary Angels" New York Premiere - Red Carpet 19 items
Celebrity

‘Reacher’ Actor Alan Ritchson Calls Donald Trump A “Rapist” And “Con Man,” Social Media Reacts

Cassius Life

Quick Links

Legal

Subscribe
Close