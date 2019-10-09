In More Obstruction News: Trump Administration Refuses To Turn Over Documents

In the latest development in the impeachment saga of the current occupant of the White House, Donald Trump stonewalling is a go. The Trump White House is currently refusing to turn over crucial internal documents regarding Ukraine that are being sought out by House Democrats.

The Trump administration is holding steadfast on the idea that Democrats violated the Constitution and liberties by attempting to overturn the results of the 2016 Presidential Election. The White House says it will not turn over the documents because they are mainly conducting an invalid investigation.

In an angry, and outright defiant letter to Congress, White House counsel Pat Cipollone wrote:

“Never before in our history has the House of Representatives — under the control of either political party — taken the American people down the dangerous path you seem determined to pursue.”

The letter was the most recent move in a demonstration of a White House plan to stop the plan to impeach Donald Trump for using his power to pressure Ukraine to investigate his potential 2020 rival Joe Biden.

House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff, who has been spearheading much of the inquiry, took to Twitter to blast the administration. He pretty much explained in under 140 characters what the Trump Administration’s true intentions are with its latest attempt at impeding the impeachment inquiry.

“The White House says there is nothing wrong with pressuring a foreign government to intervene in a US election, they say: they will not cooperate with an impeachment inquiry unless it’s on their terms. They mean: the President is above the law. The Constitution says otherwise.”

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi also took the time to respond to the letter, accusing the Trump administration of lawlessness a virtue.

“This letter is manifestly wrong, and is simply another unlawful attempt to hide the facts of the Trump Administration’s brazen efforts to pressure foreign powers to intervene in the 2020 elections, despite the White House’s stonewalling, we see a growing body of evidence that shows that President Trump abused his office and violated his oath to ‘protect, preserve and defend the Constitution.”

Democrats have issued six subpoenas concerning the impeachment probe. There are additionals targets that the Democrats intend to subpoena, the most notable former mayor of New York City, Rudy Giuliani. They also have intentions of issuing one to Vice President Mike Pence for documents he currently holds in his possession.

If the documents are not turned over, Congress reserves the right to impose penalties, including fines and possible arrest for failure to comply. However, any such scenarios seem increasingly unlikely at this point.

Photo: Win McNamee / Getty