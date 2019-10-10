An 8-Year-Old Scales A Replica of Trump’s Border Wall That Was Supposedly Impenetrable

In what should come as a surprise to no one at all– another Donald Trump statement has been disproven.

Last month Trump traveled to Otay Mesa, California, to show off a section of the proposed wall that will separate the U.S. from Mexico on the border. Trump laid claim that the wall was virtually impenetrable. Alongside Trump on the trip were reporters, a group of Army Corp engineers, and border protection officials all of which were proudly standing behind Trump as he states not even professional climbers could scale the wall.

“We have, I guess you could say, world-class mountain climbers, we got climbers, we had 20 mountain climbers. That’s all they do, they love to climb mountains, Me? I don’t want to climb mountains. But they are very good, and some of them were champions. And we gave them different prototypes of walls, and this was the one that was hardest to climb … This wall can’t be climbed.” Trump claimed in front of a press pool.

A retired engineer by the name of Rick Weber got wind of Trump’s statement, which he perceived as a challenge, and said to TIME Magazine “You don’t tell a bonafide rock climber something’s impossible to climb.

Weber took it upon himself to create a near-exact wooden replica of the wall Trump presented in Otay Mesa, and he has invited climbers to make an attempt to scale the wall during Rocktoberfest, which is a rock climbing festival at Red River Gorge.

TIME Magazine is already reporting that multiple people have scaled the walls, and have done so with relative ease. Of those, the most notable is 8-year-old Lucy Hancock, whose Mom took to Facebook to disprove Trump.

A week ago, Weber shared a post announcing the competition that will take place for climbing the wall. In that post, he also addressed Trump’s claim that 20 men failed to climb this wall.

“No one in our climbing community knows any of these 20 mountaineers,” he wrote. “I doubt if they exist.”