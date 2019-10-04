AM Roundup: Tekashi 6ix9ine’s Ex-Fellow Gang Member Found Guilty of Kidnapping, Las Vegas Massacre Victims Reach $735 Million Settlement, & More

Tekashi 6ix9ine’s Ex-Fellow Gang Member Was Found Guilty of Kidnapping.

On Thursday, a NYC jury found Anthony “Harv” Ellison — who, in summer 2018, was accused of kidnapping and assaulting Tekashi — guilty of kidnapping in aid of racketeering. According to TMZ, he was also found guilty of “racketeering conspiracy and maiming and assault with a dangerous weapon in aid of racketeering.”

“As for Tekashi’s abduction and subsequent ransom, the rapper testified that Ellison orchestrated the scheme for revenge after their relationship turned sour,” TMZ adds. “Dashcam footage played in court appeared to show Ellison pulling him out of his own SUV, demanding money and cooperation … according to prosecutors.”

Read more.

Tekashi 6ix9ine's Ex-Fellow Gang Member Found Guilty of Kidnapping https://t.co/aJcFueyxxi — TMZ (@TMZ) October 4, 2019

The Las Vegas Massacre Victims & Their Families Have Reached a $735 Million Settlement.

In a statement shared by CNN, MGM Resorts International has shared that it and the victims of the 2017 Las Vegas mass shooting — the worst mass shooting in the history of the states — have reached a settlement worth between $735 million and $800 million.

“Our goal has always been to resolve these matters so our community and the victims and their families can move forward in the healing process,” Jim Murren, chairman and CEO of MGM Resorts, said. “This agreement with the Plaintiffs’ Counsel is a major step, and one that we hoped for a long time would be possible.”

He added, “We have always believed that prolonged litigation around these matters is in no one’s best interest. It is our sincere hope that this agreement means that scenario will be avoided.”

Read more.

MGM Resorts International and the victims of the Las Vegas mass shooting reached a landmark settlement worth between $735 million and $800 million, depending on the number of claimants, MGM said in a statement. https://t.co/lcuhPXAp76 — CNN (@CNN) October 3, 2019

Damon Wayans Is Starring in a New ABC Family Sitcom & Returning to Stand-Up.

Damon Wayans is not only gearing up to star in a new ABC family sitcom, but he’s also making his return to stand-up comedy, Deadline reports.

The new ABC series is called Let’s Stay Together and follows “a single father who finds out it’s hard to get rid of millennial kids, and their kids.” It’s based on Wayans’ own life and being written alongside Don Reo, who worked with Wayans on My Wife and Kids.

Deadline adds that he’ll also return to the stand-up stage this fall.

Read more.

Damon Wayans To Star in New Family Sitcom on ABC and Is Returning to Stand-up Comedy https://t.co/oCIJNgT0Bh pic.twitter.com/OGICSLDJ8v — Atlanta Black Star (@ATLBlackStar) October 3, 2019

For more content like this, be sure to follow CASSIUSLife.com.