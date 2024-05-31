Subscribe
Television

BLACK WATCH: (5.31.24) ‘High Fidelity,’ ‘MoviePass, MovieCrash’ & More

Published on May 31, 2024

Share this

Share this link via

Or copy link

Cassius Life Featured Video
CLOSE
MovieCrash, MoviePass

Source: Max / Max

The Cassius Team is back with another edition of Black Watch, where we update you on some streaming gems. Whether it’s documentaries, cult classic shows, or movies newly introduced to your favorite streaming platform, we’re making sure your watch list features some of the brightest talents the culture has to offer.

 

High Fidelity– Hulu

Hulu High Fidelity

Source: Hulu / hulu

In 2000, the original High Fidelity dropped, which depicted John Cusack running through some of his worst ex’s and depicting his current relationship falling apart. Then, 20 years later, the movie gets flipped into a show, and Cusack is replaced by Zoe Kravitz –serendipitously the daughter of original movie character Lisa Bonet– but she still finds herself the owner of a flailing record store and dreadful dating prospects. The Championship Vinyl owner is galavanting around New York City with her best friends, including Da’Vine Joy Randolph; before the Academy Award and Tony Awards nomination. Stream the first season on Hulu now.—Bruce Goodwin II

 

Movie Crash, Movie Pass – Max

MovieCrash, MoviePass

Source: Max / Max

Movie Pass was a clutch idea—pay a monthly fee and you could watch all the movies (in theaters) you could handle. Founded by Stacy Spikes and Hamet Watt, a pair of Black men, it was quickly called “Netflix for movie theaters. They cashed out and sold their idea, and it quickly went to sh*t to pit it lightly, and now they bought it back. This makes for great TV.—Alvin aqua Blanco

 

I Got A Story To Tell – Tubi

I Got A Story To Tell

Source: Smoot Films / Tubi

The homies at Hip-Hop Wired noted that Tubi series I Got A Story to Tell, an anthology that stars Kandi Burruss, Marion “Pooch” Hall, Apryl Jones, Young Joc, Jess Hilarious, and more, recently got picked up for another season o Tubi. Might as well get caught up.

 

RELATED TAGS

Black Watch

More from Cassius Life
Trending
MadameNoire Presents Listen to Black Men: Fatherhood
10:13

Listen to Black Men: Fatherhood

HBCU All-Star Story: Fred Cleveland Jr.
Sports

HBCU All-Star Story: Fred Cleveland Jr.

clark atlanta chris martin HBCU Gameday
Sports

HBCU All Star Story: Chris Martin

HBCU Asanti Price
Sports

HBCU All-Star journey a full circle moment for Asanti Price

Jaylen Alston
Sports

Jaylen Alston brings confidence to his HBCU All-Star Story

HBCU Grambling
Sports

Grambling Will Come in Shining at HBCU All-Star Game

HBCU Futurist title card
Entrepreneurship

HBCU Futurist Episode 1: HBCU Accelerator Gives Startup Companies a Boost Through Education & Resources

Several pairs of socks hang outside to dry on a clothes line, Faeroe Islands, Europe.
Health

The Absolute Best Household Items For Masturbation…Besides Your Favorite Pair of Socks

Cassius Life

Quick Links

Legal

Subscribe
Close