BLACK WATCH: (5.31.24) ‘High Fidelity,’ ‘MoviePass, MovieCrash’ & More

The Cassius Team is back with another edition of Black Watch, where we update you on some streaming gems. Whether it’s documentaries, cult classic shows, or movies newly introduced to your favorite streaming platform, we’re making sure your watch list features some of the brightest talents the culture has to offer.
High Fidelity– Hulu
In 2000, the original High Fidelity dropped, which depicted John Cusack running through some of his worst ex’s and depicting his current relationship falling apart. Then, 20 years later, the movie gets flipped into a show, and Cusack is replaced by Zoe Kravitz –serendipitously the daughter of original movie character Lisa Bonet– but she still finds herself the owner of a flailing record store and dreadful dating prospects. The Championship Vinyl owner is galavanting around New York City with her best friends, including Da’Vine Joy Randolph; before the Academy Award and Tony Awards nomination. Stream the first season on Hulu now.—Bruce Goodwin II
Movie Crash, Movie Pass – Max
Movie Pass was a clutch idea—pay a monthly fee and you could watch all the movies (in theaters) you could handle. Founded by Stacy Spikes and Hamet Watt, a pair of Black men, it was quickly called “Netflix for movie theaters. They cashed out and sold their idea, and it quickly went to sh*t to pit it lightly, and now they bought it back. This makes for great TV.—Alvin aqua Blanco
I Got A Story To Tell – Tubi
The homies at Hip-Hop Wired noted that Tubi series I Got A Story to Tell, an anthology that stars Kandi Burruss, Marion “Pooch” Hall, Apryl Jones, Young Joc, Jess Hilarious, and more, recently got picked up for another season o Tubi. Might as well get caught up.
