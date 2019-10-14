DMX Checks Into Rehab And Cancels Concerts

DMX has announced that he is checking himself back into rehab.

The rapper’s team took to Instagram to make the announcement on Saturday. “In his ongoing commitment to putting family and sobriety first, DMX has checked himself into a rehab facility,” said the family in the statement.

Because DMX checked himself into rehab, that means he is going to miss some shows that he had scheduled.

X was slated to perform Saturday at Three 6 Mafia’s reunion concert in Memphis and during Day 2 of Rolling Loud in New York on Sunday. Both appearances were canceled.

DMX’s battles with addiction are certainly no secret, he has been placed in jail multiple times for drug-related offenses and spent time in rehab throughout the years. His most recent arrest was in 2017. DMX would later say “house arrest wasn’t working for me, so I made the decision to do something positive and better for myself.”

DMX was released in January following a one year stint for tax evasion.

He’d recently signed another deal with Def Jam, and was reportedly in the midst of working on another album, so this check into rehab seems to be a bit of a set back. But as the old adage goes, a minor setback for a major comeback. Hopefully, DMX gets right and blesses the hip hop world with another album.