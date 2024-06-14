Wintertime Flex: The Louis Vuitton X Timberland Boots To Reportedly Cost Nearly $3,000

Cassius Life Featured Video CLOSE

From utilitarian to luxurious AF.

Timberlands started out as boots made for rugged activities like construction or the harshest winters. Thanks to Hip-Hop culture, they soon became a fashion statement in a bevy of colors in the ’90s and early aughts.

But how, you ask?

Well, thanks to Pharrell‘s appointment as the Men’s creative director at Louis Vuitton, he took one of the most iconic pieces of footwear and gave it a costly update.

At Louis Vuitton’s FW24 show at Paris Fashion Week in January, he debuted Timberland’s collaboration with the brand. The collection features the infamous wheat-colored suede high-tops with some Louis detailing.

Affectionately known as Butters, the boot has gone high fashion in what’s been dubbed the Ranger Boot. Similar to the Ralph Lauren Polo boot of the same name, buckles are prominent, with one across the ankle and another holding up the hang tag.

Now, almost six months later, according to streetwear page HypeNeveDies_, the monogram-patterned leather collar-affixed boots will cost you a pretty penny—$2,990, to be exact.

The page also mentioned that the boots drop on Aug. 8, as well as the other pairs.

Yup, it’s a whole collection. We first reported the news back in January when Pharrell was spotted rocking Louis Vuitton Timberland 6-inch construction boots. They’re pretty subtle, only featuring a minimal LV logo on the tongue and the monogram on the unfinished inside of the tongue, which almost makes you want to rock them with the tongue flipped.

At least five other pairs are in the collection, including a 6-inch pair that trades the Timberland tree logo for the layer LV logo on the counter, another with a thicker sole, and three slip-on styles. The brass eyelets say Louis Vuitton, and the outsole features the monogram logo for added cool detailing.

Look no further if you want to brave the snow in style or blow your entire clothing budget for the year.

Get a better look at the Fall/Winter 2024 Louis Vuitton collection below.