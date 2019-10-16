A$AP Rocky Reveals He Is A Sex Addict: “I Can’t Be Embarrassed About It”

Sex, drugs, and partying seems to come along with the mega paychecks for some of the world’s biggest entertainers, but for some, that excess becomes a problem.

A$AP Rocky has never been one to shy away from how he feels or reveal how his childhood has influenced who he’s become as an adult. Which is why it should come as no surprise that the Harlem rapper sat down with legendary radio personality Angie Martinez to talk about, well, everything.

Rocky will be featured on an upcoming episode of Untold Stories of Hip Hop, and in a preview uncovered by TMZ, he revealed that he’s been addicted to sex since he was a teenager.

“I’m not gon’ fabricate. You win some, you lose some. If I won, Imma tell you I won. If I lost, Imma tell you I lost. That’s life. You feel me? I was always a sex addict.”

Upon the admission, Angie was a bit taken aback before Rocky explained further about what he believes was the root of the addiction and how it began in junior high school.

“Like, I was horny! I ain’t even have no sperm in my testicles yet but I literally was horny…I’ve been a sex addict for some time, yeah.” He added, “These are things that people stay away from. They don’t like to admit [it]. I can’t be embarrassed about it. I wear my heart on my sleeve. I don’t do nothin’ that I’m not proud of speaking of.”

This isn’t the first time Rocky spoke about his sex life, as he told Esquire in 2018 that in the midst of customizing his home, he wanted to buy a $100,000 bed so there’d be enough room to have orgies– which he admits to often recording.

“Yeah man, lot of orgies. I’ve photographed and documented many of them. The women that I’m around are into that free-spirited shit like me,” he told Esquire.

Since being jailed in Sweden this summer after allegedly assaulting a man who continuously followed his crew around, Rocky has laid pretty low as he readies a follow up album to Testing.