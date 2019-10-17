Frank Ocean Launches Invite-Only Queer Club Night in New York City

Frank Ocean has announced plans to open a brand new club night in New York City called PrEP+. PrEP+ is also the name of the HIV prevention drug, prevention drug pre-exposure prophylaxis, that has been introduced to the market. The flyer for the new club notably says ‘THE WORLD’ at the end, this is likely a reference to the influential, and then controversial nightclub that had the same name, and was located in Manhattan’s East Village which closed in 1991.

“PrEP+ is the first in a series of nights; an ongoing safe space made to bring people together and dance. PrEP+ will welcome globally celebrated DJs. PrEP+ welcomes everyone.”

It is also noted that the event is called PrEP+ as an homage to what could have been of the New York club scene in the 80’s and 90’s if PrEP+ existed back then.

An interesting tidbit of the event is there will be no photography, no videos allowed. Also, consent will be mandatory, there will be zero tolerance for racism, homophobia, transphobia, sexism, ableism, or any other form of discrimination. The inaugural turn up goes down tonight, Thursday, October 17, at an undisclosed location in NYC. Unfortunately, it’s invite-only and tickets have already been distributed, so if you haven’t been alerted yet you’re probably out of luck.

Starting

late on Thursday 17th in New York City, Frank Ocean

debuts

club night

PrEP+.

Back in September, Frank Ocean sat down with W Mag to talk about his interest in club events, and talked about possibly hosting, he suggested that his interest in such would be very influential in his upcoming projects,

“Like, in order for me to satisfy expectations, there needs to be an outpouring of my heart or my experiences in a very truthful, vulnerable way,” Ocean said. “I’m more interested in lies than that. Like, give me a full motion-picture fantasy.”

In that same W Mag interview, Frank revealed that his new (and long-awaited)album is inspired by “Detroit, Chicago, techno, house, French electronic” club music.

News just broke last week that California would be passing a bill to make HIV prevention, and post-exposure medicine more readily available to those who need it.