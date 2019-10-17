Three-Part Docuseries On “Supervillain” Tekashi 6ix9ine In The Works At Showtime

Snapchat and 50 Cent aren’t the ones looking to capitalize on the opportunity to tell Tekashi69’s story. Showtime also has a doc in the works about the rapper-turned-criminal informant.

“Showtime Documentary Films has given a green light to Supervillain, a limited docuseries profiling notorious hip-hop artist Tekashi 6ix9ine, inspired by journalist Stephen Witt’s Rolling Stone feature Tekashi 6ix9ine: The Rise and Fall of a Hip Hop Supervillain,” Deadline reported this morning. “The project is a co-production of Imagine Documentaries, Rolling Stone and Lightbox.”

The site states the three-part docuseries will “trace how a New York City deli clerk named Daniel Hernandez exploded into Tekashi 6ix9ine, the tattooed face of Gen Z and Hip Hop’s prince of trolls, with 2.6 billion streams and 15 hits on the Billboard charts.”

In a statement posted by Deadline, Vinnie Malhotra (EVP, Nonfiction Programming, Showtime Networks) called Tekashi’s rise to fame “bizarre” and “complicated.”

“Beyond becoming one of the most notorious Hip Hop artists of this generation, his story speaks volumes of the impact of social media and manufactured celebrity in our society,” Malhotra added. “We’re excited to be partnering with such heavy hitters in the world of music and documentary to bring Supervillain to life.”

Stay tuned.