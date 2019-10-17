“Saved” Rapper, Kanye West’s IMAX Film ‘Jesus Is King, Coming To Theaters Across U.S.

Kanye West recently announced during a show at George Washington University, his Jesus Is King album is set to be released on October 25. That is if he is done tinkering with the project. This latest news may serve as a sign that the album is on the way. IMAX is launching tickets to what appears to be an accompanying film under the same title. At this moment, the movie is only scheduled to be played in the US and will be shown in IMAX theatres across the country beginning October 24th, a day before the album.

The movie will be directed by Nick Knight, and IMAX dropped a brief synopsis of the film. The announcement cites that the film was recorded during the summer of 2019. It documents West’s recent string of Sunday Service performances at the James Turrell’s Roden Crater installation in Arizona’s Painted Desert.

“IMAX® is releasing the all-new Kanye West film, “JESUS IS KING,” exclusively in IMAX theatres. Filmed in the summer of 2019, “JESUS IS KING” brings Kanye West’s famed Sunday Service to life in the Roden Crater, visionary artist James Turrell’s never-before-seen installation in Arizona’s Painted Desert. This one-of-a-kind experience features songs arranged by West in the gospel tradition along with new music from his forthcoming album “JESUS IS KING” — all presented in the immersive sound and stunning clarity of The IMAX Experience®.”

You can find the closest IMAX theatre near you and purchase tickets on the company’s website. A trailer also has been released featuring the heavenly voices doing a hymn of West’s song “Say You Will,” off his album 808’s & Heartbreak. You can peep it below.

Photo: Rich Fury / Getty