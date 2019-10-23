Nike CEO Mark Parker To Step Down In 2020

Just like that, Just Do It is going through a major change.

Nike CEO Mark Parker has announced that he’ll be stepping down from his post next year after leading the footwear giant for 13 years. The 64-year-old has been a part of the Nike since 1979, helming titles in the Research & Design department before beginning his rise through the ranks as chairman. Taking his place will be John Donahue–current Nike board member and CEO of cloud computing company ServiceNow, Inc. — once Parker steps down in early January.

As the Beaverton-based company announced his impending departure, he made sure to note that it’s so the company can continue to grow and face new challenges and has nothing to do with any issues–personal or professional– that he may be battling.

Departing @Nike CEO Mark Parker has sent this note to Nike employees. "I'm not going anywhere… There are no issues I'm not sharing" #SportsBiz pic.twitter.com/yYglTPFfiv — Eben Novy-Williams (@novy_williams) October 22, 2019

“To be clear, I’m not going anywhere. I’m not sick. There are no issues I’m not sharing,” Parker wrote in a note to employees obtained by CNN. “I strongly believe the best way for us to evolve and grow as a company is to bring in a phenomenal talent to join our team who has long been part of the Nike family.”

In footwear news, this makes the third major announcement this week when it comes to well known talents. First, it was adidas exec Erick Liedtke who was instrumental in getting Kanye West and Beyoncé to believe in the three stripes, has decided to step down from his post at the end of 2019. Then early Tuesday it was announced that Under Armour CEO and founder Kevin Plank will be ousted at the end of December as well as Under Armour continues to miss the sales mark in North America.

Either it’s just been a busy week in athletic footwear, or these three might be teaming up. 👀