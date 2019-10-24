Future Announces 8th Annual Golden Wishes Gala To Honor Atlanta Area Senior Citizens

Future has announced that on November 16th his foundation, FreeWishes, will host its 8th Annual Golden Wishes Gala. The event is currently scheduled to take place at the Georgia Aquarium in Atlanta.

The Gala celebrates senior citizens in the metro Atlanta who have made worthy contributions to their communities over many years. There is set to be dinner, dancing, and a live band.

The website for FreeWishes describes the event as “an evening filled with food and dancing with a live band and DJ, alongside some influential leaders in our community.”

According to the website each senior who participates in the Gala will receive a gift card that is to be used to help make the shopping experience during the Thanksgiving holiday a little less stressful and they can enjoy a perfect holiday meal of Southern comforts.

Nearly a decade ago in its infancy, the event was hosted at a local YMCA with just 45 guests, and this it’ll bring in 750 people at Georgia’s Aquarium.

Future has proven in the past he is all about promoting higher education. During his Legendary Nights Tour with Meek Mill this summer, Future presented a college scholarship in the corresponding city with a $2,000 scholarship. All the students had to do was write a 500-word essay about “How Receiving This Scholarship Would Be a Dream Come True.”

If we could get more rappers, entertainers and people, in general, to invest in the education of the youth, this world would be an infinitely better place.