Kevin Hart Posts Video Opening Up About His Car Accident: “I Feel Like God Told Me To Sit Down”

Kevin Hart has opened up about the car accident that left him struggling to walk, for the first time. Hart posted a video on his Instagram detailing his recovery process and going into the details about how his life has changed since that accident. Hart underwent surgery on his back and then began doing therapy following the accident.

The video, which was narrated by Hart himself, describes how the accident made him realize no matter how in control of your life you think you are, you aren’t and it can all be over in a split second.

“When God talks, you gotta listen. I swear life is funny. Because some of the craziest things that happen to you end up being the thing that you needed most. In this case, I honestly feel like God basically told me to sit down. When you’re moving to fast and you doing too much sometimes you can’t see the things you’re meant to see. But after my accident, I see things differently. I see life from a whole new perspective. My appreciation for life is through the roof. I’m thankful for my family, my friends… I’m thankful for the people that simply ride with me and have been with me ’cause you stood by me. My fans, thankful for all your love and support. Don’t take today for granted, ’cause tomorrow’s not promised. More importantly, I’m thankful for God, thankful for life. ” Hart ended the video by saying “looking forward to an amazing 2020.”