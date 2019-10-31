John Legend Clarifies Comment About Not Being “The Closest of Friends” With Kanye West

Donald Trump‘s love for Kanye West has grown as the rapper charts a new path of religion, but not every one of his celebrity friends is feeling the same way.

This time it’s a member of his G.O.O.D. Music family, John Legend, who created tons of legendary musical moments alongside the Chicago rapper.

Legend and his wife Chrissy Teigen are featured in December’s issue of Vanity Fair alongside their two kids to talk about everything from Donald Trump to family life. In the piece, Legend explains that even though he spent an Easter at Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s house, the two were never the best of friends.

“I’m not trying to disown Kanye because I still love him and love everything we’ve done together creatively,” he says. “But we were never the closest of friends.”

The couple goes on to talk about the complex feelings they have about Kardashian visiting the White House to help free innocent people from prison.

“It’s a cheap win for [Trump],” says Legend. “But the people being granted clemency are real people with families. So even if the clemency is won through his celebrity-whore tendencies, it’s still helpful for that family and that person. At the same time, he’s locking kids in cages and he’s a terrible human being….”

But once the story began to spread, Legend responded to a tweet from Complex clarifying his comments about West, saying that he was referring to grief and his closeness to Ye when his mother died.

Then she asked me if I was referring to Kanye as well after Dr West died. And I told her I wasn't really in a position to say because while Kanye have a long friendship and have a made a lot of great music, we weren't close on the level of confiding in each other about grief — John Legend (@johnlegend) October 31, 2019

As I said then, I don't want this to sound like I'm trying to disown him now that we've publicly and privately disagreed about politics, etc. It was just clarifying that I had no private knowledge that equipped me to speculate on his grieving process and how that related to mine — John Legend (@johnlegend) October 31, 2019

Elsewhere in the interview Legend speaks on being at a recent Obama Foundation in Oakland where the two bonded over their amazing wives.

“We joked about how much our wives are loved more than we are now.”

