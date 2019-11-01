Trump Gets Trolled After Announcing Move To Florida Because He Was “Treated Very Badly” By New York Politicians

Adíos, President Trump.

The (still) commander-in-chief has been known for his flashy personality which is oft synonymous with New York Businessmen. But now the Queens native has decided to move from his New York to Florida. You read that right– the lifetime New Yorker and his wife Melania will relocate from ritzy Manhattan to Palm Beach. According to the New York Times, the declaration of domicile was filed in Palm Beach County Circuit Court where Trump wants to make Mar-a-Lago his main home.

Surprising no one, as soon as the news broke that he’d be moving down south, he took to Twitter. He immediately got on the defense to explain what sparked the change, claiming that he is “treated very badly” by New York politicians.

How New York politicians treat him might be a small part of the decision, but the lack of state taxes in Florida seem a bit more likely.

1600 Pennsylvania Avenue, the White House, is the place I have come to love and will stay for, hopefully, another 5 years as we MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN, but my family and I will be making Palm Beach, Florida, our Permanent Residence. I cherish New York, and the people of….. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 1, 2019

“I cherish New York, and the people of New York, and always will, but unfortunately, despite the fact that I pay millions of dollars in city, state and local taxes each year, I have been treated very badly by the political leaders of both the city and state,” Trump wrote. “I will always be there to help New York and the great people of New York. It will always have a special place in my heart!”

….New York, and always will, but unfortunately, despite the fact that I pay millions of dollars in city, state and local taxes each year, I have been treated very badly by the political leaders of both the city and state. Few have been treated worse. I hated having to make…. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 1, 2019

One of those New York politicians who certainly isn’t a big fan of Trump won’t be shedding a tear because of the relocation.

“Good riddance. It’s not like Mr. Trump paid taxes here anyway,” New York Governor Andrew Cuomo said in a statement. “He’s all yours, Florida.”

Evan McMullin, a former CIA operative who is heavily critical of the president, joked that Russia would be his next stop.

Now, if only it was this easy to get him out of the White House…