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Kim Kardashian and Lewis Hamilton Just Made It IG Official

Kim Kardashian and Lewis Hamilton Make Relationship Instagram Official

The reality mogul and F1 superstar made things Instagram official with a high-speed Tokyo-style reveal.

Published on April 7, 2026
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It’s Instagram official.

Reality star Kim Kardashian and Formula One champ Lewis Hamilton go together. Real bad.

According to USA Today, Kardashian and Hamilton released an Instagram Reel (which I believe the kids call a soft-launch) as part of a Tokyo Drift-style announcement, which shows the most famous Kardashian riding alongside Hamilton in his red Ferrari F40.

“After showing a fast-paced montage of photos and clips of Hamilton whipping his car around, the video ended with a brief close-up of Kardashian, 45, saying with a laugh, ‘That’s insane,’” USA Today reports. 

It’s believed that the footage could’ve been shot when Hamilton, 41, was in Japan for the Japanese Grand Prix at the end of March. (Hamilton finished in sixth).

The announcement comes just two months after rumors began swirling about a possible relationship between the two. Apparently, the friends were spotted at the Super Bowl in February, and everyone took that moment and drove off with it. 

And it looks like gossipers weren’t wrong, as the two were reportedly all smiles in the stadium suites and in deep conversation throughout the game. 

Entertainment Tonight even shared video of the budding couple walking together, and dozens of photos capturing the pair in various states of togetherness were posted all over social media. 

In March, Hamilton went all in, dropping heart-eyes emoji in the comments under The Kardashians star’s post of her Vanity Fair look.

Kardashian, has been known as much for her TV show as for her romantic relationships. Her most recent relationship was with Odell Beckham Jr. She was once married to Ye (formerly Kanye West). The two divorced in 2021 and share four children: 12-year-old North, 10-year-old Saint, 8-year-old Chicago, and 6-year-old Psalm.

See social media’s reaction to the new couple below.

https://twitter.com/SennaMUFC/status/2020843603023569363?s=20

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instagram Kim Kardashian Lewis Hamilton

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