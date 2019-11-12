Trouble In Cupertino: Apple Card Is Getting Accused of Sexism

Goldman Sachs has come under fire these past couple weeks as the sponsor of the new Apple credit card.
Sachs is currently under investigation for gender discrimination after David Heinemeier Hansson, a well known programmer, made a series of tweets expressing his concern of how different limits were given to him and his wife, despite filling the same tax returns, and sharing bank accounts.
“The department will be conducting an investigation to determine whether New York law was violated and ensure all consumers are treated equally regardless of sex,” a spokesperson told Bloomberg.
Hanson later acknowledged that his tweet led to an internal investigation into Sachs and their handling of the apple card.
In addition, Apple co-founder, Steve Wozniak, expressed he had some of the same issues.
The Apple Card marks the first time Goldman Sachs has launched a credit card.
CNN spoke to finance site CompareCards.com’s chief industry analyst Matt Schulz to determine what the issue may be and determined that it’s algorithms that make lending and credit card limit decisions, not people.
“Oftentimes, there is a perfectly legitimate explanation for why there could be discrepancies,” he said. “But anytime there’s a lack of transparency in these things, it shouldn’t be surprising that people would raise some issues with these decisions.”
Goldman Sachs has since spoken out about the issue, and is currently looking into a fix.