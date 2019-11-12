Trouble In Cupertino: Apple Card Is Getting Accused of Sexism

Goldman Sachs has come under fire these past couple weeks as the sponsor of the new Apple credit card.

Sachs is currently under investigation for gender discrimination after David Heinemeier Hansson, a well known programmer, made a series of tweets expressing his concern of how different limits were given to him and his wife, despite filling the same tax returns, and sharing bank accounts.

I’m surprised that they even let her apply for a card without the signed approval of her spouse? I mean, can you really trust women with a credit card these days??! — DHH (@dhh) November 7, 2019

“The department will be conducting an investigation to determine whether New York law was violated and ensure all consumers are treated equally regardless of sex,” a spokesperson told Bloomberg.

Hanson later acknowledged that his tweet led to an internal investigation into Sachs and their handling of the apple card.

In addition, Apple co-founder, Steve Wozniak, expressed he had some of the same issues.

The same thing happened to us. I got 10x the credit limit. We have no separate bank or credit card accounts or any separate assets. Hard to get to a human for a correction though. It's big tech in 2019. — Steve Wozniak (@stevewoz) November 10, 2019

The Apple Card marks the first time Goldman Sachs has launched a credit card.

CNN spoke to finance site CompareCards.com’s chief industry analyst Matt Schulz to determine what the issue may be and determined that it’s algorithms that make lending and credit card limit decisions, not people.

“Oftentimes, there is a perfectly legitimate explanation for why there could be discrepancies,” he said. “But anytime there’s a lack of transparency in these things, it shouldn’t be surprising that people would raise some issues with these decisions.”

Goldman Sachs has since spoken out about the issue, and is currently looking into a fix.