Cam’ron Posts Heartfelt Message To Late Girlfriend Tawasa Harris: “This Was Really The Love of My Life!!”

Tawasa Harris, Cam’ron’s ex-girlfriend, has passed away. Cam’ron and Tawasa began dating again sometime last year following a lengthy breakup.

At this time there are no reports on exactly how she died, but the news has sadly been confirmed by her friends, and by Cam’ron himself.

Late Monday evening, Cam’ron made a post on Instagram thanking everyone who offered their condolences to him during this trying time. He also addressed inaccuracies claiming that Tawasa was the mother of his son.

In his post, Cam’ron states that he has had so many people close to him pass away he believed that he had become numb to death, but once Tawasa died he realized that he was still susceptible to the pain of losing someone you care deeply about.

“I chose to keep this relationship private because of the same way the media is acting now. Speculating, reporting without facts etc. but Tee I’m truly going to miss you, you are my best friend.. and the true definition of HOMIE, LOVER, FRIEND.”

Our condolences to the Harris and Giles families.