Cam’ron Posts Heartfelt Message To Late Girlfriend Tawasa Harris: “This Was Really The Love of My Life!!”

Tawasa Harris, Cam’ron’s ex-girlfriend, has passed away. Cam’ron and Tawasa began dating again sometime last year following a lengthy breakup.
At this time there are no reports on exactly how she died, but the news has sadly been confirmed by her friends, and by Cam’ron himself.
Late Monday evening, Cam’ron made a post on Instagram thanking everyone who offered their condolences to him during this trying time. He also addressed inaccuracies claiming that Tawasa was the mother of his son.
First off I want to thank my family, friends and fans for their condolences, I really appreciate it. This is not my sons mother (my sons mother is fine) this is someone I went out with years ago, and we got back together a year and a half ago. And I had the best time of my life during that period. She was the person I spent 3-4nights a week with, the person I spoke to on the phone with 7-8times a day, the person I fell asleep on the phone with, the person I spent all summer with, the person that I was planning thanksgiving, Christmas, New Years and our birthdays with, the person who put me on to hi-end fashion, my biggest supporter, the person that wouldn’t let u talk about me while she was around, I could go on and on..but..this was really the love of my life!! I had so many close people die, I thought I was numb to death, but this past week has taught me im not. I chose to keep this relationship private because of the same way the media is acting now. Speculating, reporting with out facts etc. but Tee I’m truly going to miss you. You are my best friend.. and the the true definition of HOMIE, LOVER, FRIEND. My condolences go to her entire family. Especially her 3 kids, Mom, brother, and Logan. She loved all of you guys unconditionally. Time for me to get out and get back to it. I know that’s what she would want.. #BestFriends 💔
In his post, Cam’ron states that he has had so many people close to him pass away he believed that he had become numb to death, but once Tawasa died he realized that he was still susceptible to the pain of losing someone you care deeply about.
“I chose to keep this relationship private because of the same way the media is acting now. Speculating, reporting without facts etc. but Tee I’m truly going to miss you, you are my best friend.. and the true definition of HOMIE, LOVER, FRIEND.”
Our condolences to the Harris and Giles families.