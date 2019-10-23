Cam’ron Details Old Beef With Nas, Says He “Didn’t Want To Go That Far”

Diplomats General, Cam’ron has had some legendary Hip-Hop “beef” during his long career. As he has matured, he has quietly squashed them. He sent waves through the Hip-Hop community by sharing the stage with one time rival JAY-Z during Hov’s B-Side concert. During a recent sitdown with Rap Radar Podcast, the “Oh Boy” rapper revisited another well-known beef with Queens legend Nas and shared some new insight on it.

A brief history lesson, the two lyrical heavyweights went at each other back in 2002 after Nas made some disparaging comments about the Harlem MC while voicing his displeasure with Hot 97 at the time. On wax, the “Hate Me Now” crafter went directly at Cam, saying his album was “wack.” After going back and forth with each other, the rapper’s crews, The Diplomats and Bravehearts, got involved. Remember when Jim Jones said he was going to smack Nas’ kufi off his head?

Speaking with the Tidal podcast, Cam’ron spoke on the beef and even expressed regret going at Nas because he was a big fan.

“I’m a real big Nas fan. What happened was, Nas just dissed me for no reason,” Cam’ron said. “It was really tough decision to make but dag, man. What did he diss us for? We didn’t even do nothing to him. He’s more mad at HOT 97. At that particular era, it was like, ‘Look, this is Nas. We can’t just do one song because he could come back with another song and kind of kill everything, you know what I’m saying? So let’s just bombard the situation, you know what I’m saying?”

“That was the only way we felt that we could handle it because Nas was such a legend at that particular time.I mean, at that particular time I probably didn’t [think that]. There’s some things that I found out about afterwards that I probably wouldn’t have said if I knew. Do I regret it? Yeah, because I didn’t want to go that far. But, at that particular time in my mindset—and the n*ggas I was running around with, they didn’t give a f*ck.”

We love rappers get all introspective, you can see Cam break it down in his own words in the clip below.

Photo: Scott Dudelson / Getty