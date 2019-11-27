HomeThe FrontRecent

Paying It Forward: 21 Savage Serves Over 300 Families Thanksgiving Dinner

Recent 11.27.19

21 Savage

Source: Bernard Smalls / @PhotosByBeanz

21 Savage, whose real name is She’yaa Bin Abraham-Joseph, has been told by ICE that he is not allowed to stray too far from his home in Atlanta in lieu of his immigration investigation. So during this holiday season, Savage took the time to bless those in the community. He went to a YMCA in DeKalb County and gave 300 families Thanksgiving Dinner. He showed up himself to serve some Thanksgiving classics like turkey, macaroni and cheese, sweet potato pie and more.

21 Savage and his mother both were on hand to spread the blessing at the event which was held by Savage’s Lead By Example Foundation. This nonprofit was started by Savage as a way to spearhead his philanthropic initiatives

This even comes after the rapper was notified he received two more Grammy nominations for his 2018 album, “I Am > I Was,” and for best rap song for “A Lot.”

21’s been doing a great job at using his platform and wealth to help pay it forward. Just last year during an appearance on Ellen, he spoke about fiscal responsibility.

“I started the 21 Savage Bank Account Campaign and its to help kids learn how to save money and make money, and open bank accounts for kids,” he explained. But even better than just starting the campaign, 21 put his money where his mouth is and donated a hefty check of his own. In a very on-brand move, the check was in the amount of $21,000.

21 savage , nl

×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close