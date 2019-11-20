Nipsey Hussle Posthumously Nominated For Three Grammy Awards As Lizzo & Lil Nas X Lead The Pack

The late Nipsey Hussle has been nominated for three more Grammys just eight months after his tragic and untimely death in front of his store in Los Angeles.

Earlier today the Recording Academy announced that Nipsey earned a nomination for Best Rap Song and Best Rap/Sung Performance categories for his feature on DJ Khaled’s “Higher” alongside John Legend. The song was apart of DJ Khaled’s album “Father of Asahd” which released just a couple weeks after Nipsey’s death.

The third and final nomination for this year was in the category for Best Rap Song for his song with Roddy Rich “Racks In The Middle.” The song quickly streamed over 100 million times following his death.

Among the most nominated are Lil Nas X thanks to the infectious “Old Town Road” and Lizzo whose 2017 hit “Truth Hurts” put everyone on notice.

The 62nd Annual Grammy Awards will air on Sunday, January 26, 2020 at 8:00 PM EST.

