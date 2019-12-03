Antonio Brown Announces Rap Album With Sean Kingston

Antonio Brown probably won’t step foot on an NFL field this season, but that won’t stop him from making headlines constantly.

Since being banished from the league by way of the New England Patriots, Brown is now trying to get into… music. According to a recent post on Instagram, Brown will be teaming up with fellow Florida Native Sean Kingston to drop a project.

“Been working on some things outside the game 2k comments I’ll drop our first single from me and @seankingston album coming 2020,” the caption reads as he entices fans to get excited about his new passion project.

According to TMZ, he’ll be rapping about the hardships he endured growing up, run-ins with the authorities, and the time he was almost killed.

“Going to be telling my story in these songs all truth I had the biggest police chase at fiu university campus. Mario Cristobal was the coach ask him!” Brown said. “Or Me getting shot in the ear In the left [ear] In liberty city pink n grey projects!” Brown continued. “Then I walk on to CMU.”

CMU is, of course, Central Michigan University, home of the football team Brown walked on for and eventually became one of the most prolific wide receivers the NFL has ever seen. But his antics got him released from the Oakland Raiders before the season began and several sexual abuse allegations saw him dismissed by the Patriots and made him virtually untouched by any of the other 30 teams.