New England Patriots Cut Antonio Brown Amid Rape Allegations

Just like that, the Antonio Brown era in New England is over.

Just 11 days ago the wide receiver was released by the Oakland Raiders and picked up by the Patriots and now he has been released by the Boston-based team Friday.

Brown took to Twitter with a short message that simply read, “Thanks for the opportunity appreciate @Patriots” along with a photo of himself alongside head coach Bill Belichick and another of him embracing quarterback Tom Brady.

It became official just minutes later when the Patriots released a statement.

“The New England Patriots are releasing Antonio Brown. We appreciate the hard work of many people over the past 11 days, but we feel that it is best to move in a different direction at this time,” the statement read.

The announcement comes just one day after Nike decided to drop Brown, which to many, was a sign that there may be some truth to the sexual assault and sexual misconduct allegations he’s currently facing. Britney Taylor, Brown’s former trainer, filed a lawsuit on September 11 that alleged that Brown sexually assaulted her twice in 2017 and raped her in 2018.

He played just one game for New England, with four catches for 56 yards and a touchdown last Sunday in a win against Miami. The 31-year-old is a free agent once again but he likely won’t get picked up anytime soon– as drama seems to follow him wherever he goes.

And of course, Twitter had the jokes on deck: