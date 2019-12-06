Wack 100 Says Nipsey Hussle “Might” Have Become A Legend If He Lived Longer

Wack 100 has been treading on thin ice with Nipsey Hussle fans within the last couple weeks.

First, he was found saying that Eric Holder did what he was supposed to do when another gang banger calls you a faggot, a pedophile or a snitch. He later apologized for those comments. Then about a week ago Wack 100 told TMZ he didn’t think Nipsey was a legend and he attempted make some valid points. Wack 100 doubled down on his opinion that Nipsey Hussle shouldn’t be referred to as a legend.

Of course people perceived this criticism as hate. But that didn’t cause Wack 100 to back down at all.

“Every fact that I’ve laid has been about music,” he said. “I’m not involving myself with who he was as a father, what he was to his community because I don’t know what his portfolio was. But what I do know, and if I don’t know I can go check, is the stats of music. I said he had a few joints that I personally felt should’ve went. I named the joints. I think if he would have been around long enough, maybe he could have got to that status. But for me, to give him that ‘legend’ word means we have to go back and we have to give LL, Dr. Dre, Cube, and all these other people a different moniker.”