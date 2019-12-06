San Francisco 49ers Analyst Suspended For Awkward “Dark Skin” Comment About Lamar Jackson

Lamar Jackson has taken the NFL by storm.

It’s his second season in the league and after people tried to force him to be a receiver rather than a quarterback he’s balling out. His QBR rating is through the roof and the only thing more impressive than his arm, is his ability to run. Rarely seen in the pocket, Jackson can throw the ball with accuracy but also juke and spinoff the entire defensive line of opposing teams with the confidence of a running back.

But now, San Francisco 49ers radio analyst Tim Allen thinks part of Jackson’s talent in faking handoffs is because of his skin color.

“He’s really good at that fake, Lamar Jackson, but when you consider his dark skin color with a dark football with a dark uniform, you could not see that thing,” Ryan said on San Francisco radio station KNBR’s “Murph & Mac Show” on Monday.

Ryan’s critique came after Sunday’s game where the Baltimore Ravens beat the 49ers, 20-17.

“I mean, you literally could not see when he was in and out of the mesh point and if you’re a half step slow on him in terms of your vision, forget about it, he’s out of the gate,” he continued.

As expected, social media didn’t find Ryan’s comments too intelligent and some even thought they were flat out racist. The 49ers have heard the complaints and decided to suspend him for Sunday’s game against the Atlanta Falcons.

“We are disappointed in Tim Ryan’s comments earlier this week, and have suspended him for the upcoming game,” the team said. “We have reached out to the Baltimore Ravens organization to extend our apologies and assure them the matter is not being taken lightly.”

“We hold Tim to a high standard as a representative of our organization and he must be more thoughtful with his words,” the statement added. “Tim has expressed remorse in a public statement and has also done so with us privately. We know Tim as a man of high integrity and are confident he will grow and learn from this experience.”

Ryan apologized through the team, saying, “I regret my choice of words in trying to describe the conditions of the game,” he said. “Lamar Jackson is an MVP-caliber player and I respect him greatly. I want to sincerely apologize to him and anyone else I offended.”

Surprisingly enough, the 49ers, namely Richard Sherman, are on Ryan’s side and see the validity in his statements.