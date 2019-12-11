Friends of Juice WRLD Feel He Was A Victim of Racial Profiling: Report

As details emerge claiming that Juice WRLD’s tragic death is the product of the rapper’s alleged drug problem, friends close to rapper are suspicious about the police’s actions. TMZ is exclusively reporting that people in the Juice WRLD’s inner circle claim he was racially profiled by authorities.

Juice WRLD's Friends Say He Was Racially Profiled by Cops https://t.co/3ULgjeNadC — TMZ (@TMZ) December 11, 2019

According to the celebrity gossip site, friends close to rapper disclosed to them that they feel as Juice WRLD became rich and famous, he became the focus of the police. The friends felt that Juice WRLD’s interactions with the cops were “suspicious” because federal agents would just pop up at airports where the 21-year-old rapper would be arriving or leaving from.

Per TMZ:

Sources who regularly interacted with Juice and were close to him tell TMZ … all of the run-ins he had with cops are more than suspicious. The fact feds just happened to show up at multiple airports where he and/or his private jet were searched is enough for Juice’s inner circle to believe this might well have something to do with race and rappers.

The report also details Juice WRLD being taken into police custody in New York back in 2018 after “prohibited items” were found in his bags. Those items included bottles of codeine and marijuana TMZ reports. The “Lucid Dreams” rapper took a plea a deal in that case, according to the outlet. As far as drug use, the rapper’s ex-girlfriend has spoken out and says she isn’t surprised his death is tied to drug abuse, alleging he abused both Percocet and lean daily.

This latest revelation follows the news that 70 lbs. of marijuana and 3 handguns were found onboard Juice WRLD’s plane after being allegedly tipped off by pilot. It was during that search when the rapper suffered his fatal seizure after he consumed several “unknown pills.”

The rapper’s cause of death is still inconclusive, and drug use has not yet been linked to Juice WRLD’s death.

Photo: Kevin Mazur / Getty