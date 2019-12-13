50 Cent Accuses Oprah Winfrey of Only “Going After Black Men” Accused of Sexual Misconduct

Legendary internet bully and rapper 50 Cent is taking a break from harassing his Power co-stars and ribbing his “best friend” Floyd Mayweather to call out Oprah Winfrey. The G-Unit general blasted Winfrey in two Instagram posts claiming that the business mogul only “goes after Black men” who have been accused of sexual misconduct, turning a blind eye to white sexual predators.

The reason the “Wanksta” rapper is spewing this ridiculous “Hotep inspired” argument due to her dropping a #MeToo inspired documentary that will be centered around Drew Dixon, one of the women who accused Music Mogul, Russell Simmons of sexual misconduct. In the first IG post that features a picture of Winfrey and Simmons he wrote in the caption:

“🤦‍♂️I don’t understand why Oprah is going after black men. No Harvey Weinstein, No Epstein, just Micheal Jackson and Russell Simmons this s–t is sad. Gale hit R Kelly with the death blow documentary. Every time I hear Micheal Jackson I don’t know whether to dance or think about the little boy’s butts. These documentary’s are publicly convicting their targets, it makes them guilty till proven innocent. #lecheminduroi #bransoncognac #starzgettheapp #abcforlife

The second post featured photos of Kevin Spacey, Donald Trump, Jeffrey Epstein (who killed himself in jail), and Harvey Weinstein with the word “walk” written over them, while photos of R.Kelly and Bill Cosby have “jail” written over them. He captioned the post stating:

“You think Oprah don’t notice how this s–t is playing out? #lecheminduroi #bransoncognac #starzgettheapp,”

Of course, he shamelessly plugged himself in both posts. Interesting hill the rapper chose to die on with this ridiculous argument.

Photo: Bernard Smalls / @PhotosByBeanz