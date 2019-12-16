Chance the Rapper Announces He Is Canceling His North American Tour

If you were one of the many Chance the Rapper fans looking forward to his Big Tour, we got some sad news for you. The rapper announced via his Instagram account that the North American leg of the tour has been canceled.

Chance the Rapper cancels the Big Tour. https://t.co/Mln7ypDF8T pic.twitter.com/C3rBVEZcMN — Complex Music (@ComplexMusic) December 15, 2019

The Big Tour has been a big womp womp from the moment it was announced. Plagued with pushbacks, postponements, and a change in details, Chance just decided to put the Big Tour on the backburner. Taking to his IG account, he apologized to his fans and promised to “come back much stronger in 2020.”

The “All We Got” rapper stated in the caption, “Hey guys I’ve decided to cancel the Big Tour. I know it sucks and its been a lot of back and forth with reschedules and rerouting, but it’s for the best. I’m gonna take this time to be with family, make some new music and develop my best show to date. I’m deeply sorry to anyone with a ticket who has supported me this past decade by coming to a show and rocking out with me and I feel even worse for anyone who was planning on making this their first Chance concert.”

Chance first announced the doomed Big Tour back in September after the release of his album The Big Day. Immediately following the birth of his second child, he had to reschedule the tours kickoff date to January 2020. Of course, there is always the rumblings of the tour being put on the shelf due to low ticket sales. But those are just rumors.

We’re just gonna take Chance’s word for it, and we are sure he will make it up to his fans somehow.

Photo: Scott Dudelson / Getty