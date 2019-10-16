Cardi B & Chance The Rapper Fear Donald Trump Will Be Reelected

The presidential election is just over a year away and many Americans are hoping that an actual adult–who’s competent to lead a country–will be elected.

However, many more fear that President Trump’s Republican base will back him no matter what and he’ll finesse another four years in the White House. In fact, rappers Cardi B and Chance The Rapper are scared for the same reason. The two recently sat and spoke with T.I’s expediTIously podcast to talk about their roles Netflix‘s Rhythm and Flow where the two serve as judges on the music competition show.

Cardi has a known love for history, so while chopping it up, it wouldn’t be long before the subject of politics came up.

“The reason that we keep getting Presidents that we don’t want is because we keep getting tricked into thinking we have a choice,” Chance said on the show. “I totally believe—and y’all can quote me on this a couple years down the line—I think Trump is going to win again at the next election because he’s got the biggest base.”

Cardi, who openly supports Bernie Sanders‘ presidential bid agreed with Chance.

“He does. I believe it!” Cardi replied. “I really hate to say it, but sometimes I do believe that Trump will be winning. Just because due to the fact that every single time I don’t see nobody saying that they love a Democratic candidate. There’s no candidate that people are saying like we love, we want them to win.”

Despite a second Trump term looming being such a scary thought, Cardi still feels the Bern.

“He’s just really like, a person that care. And I really want that,” she said of Sanders. “I want somebody that care for not just America but everybody in America! Every person white, every person of color, Black, Hispanic, Muslim—everybody! He cares for a whole.”