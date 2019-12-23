Kodak Black Donates $8,000 Worth Of Christmas Gifts To Kids In Need

Kodak Black stays embroiled in some controversy but his latest move comes straight from the heart.

Despite being behind bars, the Florida born rapper is helping make sure kids in his home state are able to experience a gift-filled Christmas. According to TMZ, Kodak was allowed to help at least 70 children from the Paradise Day Care Center in his hometown of Broward County. The gifts are set to be dished out to 70 families in need, with “bikes, dolls and a ton of other stuff” being offered up by the imprisoned rapper.

Bradford Cohen, Kodak’s legal representative, says the rapper is going above and beyond for one specific family who he learned about through the LightHouse For the Blind org in Florida. That family, in particular, will be donated “braille gifts, voice-activated games, iPads, and bedding … plus mattresses.”

According to TMZ, altogether Kodak has spent around $8,000 this holiday season.

Kodak is currently serving a 3-year sentence on weapons charges.

“I think it’s time for us to give some tough love in this case,” said Assistant U.S. Attorney Bruce Brown he was being sentenced. “I just don’t see how and when he’s taken these things seriously.”